Del City awards construction contract for new library

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Efforts to build a new Del City library took another step forward Monday night when the City Council approved a construction contract for the project.

Jenco Construction was awarded a $3,374,000 contract at a special meeting. The city council selected the Oklahoma City company among eight other bidders.

“We’re very proud that we’re going to build this library,” Mayor Floyd Eason said. “We want a structure that will make the citizens of Del City proud.”

Eason said the new library is scheduled to open in spring of 2021. Construction is expected to take about one year. It will take another six months to finish the interior and setup materials.

Nick Pantikos, of Jenco Construction, said they will begin working on the project soon. After they obtain bonding for the project, Pantikos said they will begin mobilizing on the site within 10 days.

The city plans to have a groundbreaking ceremony next month.

The new library will be built vacant property at 4330 SE 15th Street. The 14,000-square-foot building will include separate areas for children and adults, meeting rooms, a drive thru drop-off area, among others.

The library will replace the current facility that is located inside of the community center. The city plans to convert the old library space into a senior citizens center. City officials have been working with the Metropolitan Library System representatives and engineers and architects since last fall on the design.

Under the partnership with the Metropolitan Library System, municipalities are responsible for the building and space for the library. The Library System provides the staff, materials and furnishings.

Angel Suhrstedt, Del City library director, said she is looking forward to the new facility.

“I’m really excited to be part of this project and it’s going to be wonderful for the community,” she said.

The new library is funded through a dedicated sales tax.