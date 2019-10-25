Tuttle alumnus makes third start for the OSU Cowboys

By Cameron Dobie

Correspondent

Football Homecoming at Boone Pickens Stadium was perfect fall weather, 73 degrees, a little breeze, sunny skies, Saturday, October 19th, 2019 for the 3PM kickoff. Tuttle residents saw Hunter Anthony start for the 3rd time at right guard for the Pokes.

After an offensive penalty forced an OSU three and out, Baylor only took three plays to go 62 yards for a TD exposing the same defensive issues as the last OSU outing, missed tackles and a porous defensive line. Baylor led 7-0.

OSU responded by going 78 yards in 13 plays but a blocked extra point allowed Baylor to stay on top 7-6. The first quarter was over.

The second quarter had both teams playing better defense. A great defensive stand by OSU forced a 4th and 36 and included two sacks. OSU got the ball back at the Baylor 46. Pokes scored a TD in 7 plays and took the lead 13-7.

An uncovered JaMycal Hasty caught a 63-yard pass for Baylor to the OSU 5-yard line. The Pokes pushed back and force Baylor to kick a 28-yard field goal. OSU still led 13-10.

OSU wanted another score driving 75 yards in 9 plays to the Baylor 7. Spencer Sanders threw a fade to Jordan McRay but the passed was picked. The half ended with OSU up 13-10.

Avoiding a 3 and out, OSU executed a fake punt going 20 yards on a pass from punter Tom Hutton to Dayton Metcalf. That allowed OSU to complete an 8-play, 60-yard TD drive and led 20-10.

OSU blitzed often and it worked sometimes, but it opened the secondary. Baylor read the blitz and completed a simple 10-yard pass with a long run after catch of 78 yards. One play later Baylor scored a TD and narrowed the score 20-17.

A wide open secondary allowed Baylor to score a TD by completing another long pass. That one was for 64 yards. Baylor led 24-20 and the third quarter was over.

OSU’s LD Brown broke through the secondary and rushed the ball 68 yards for an OSU TD. OSU led 27-24.

Another wide-open receiver catching a 44-yard pass and two passing interference calls allowed Baylor to stay alive and drive 75 yards for the TD. Baylor led 34-27.

Sanders fumble the ball and Baylor ran it in for another TD. Baylor led 38-27. The wheels came off and Baylor added another touchdown and the game ended 45-27, Baylor.

OSU has some soul searching to do. Two games in a row Sanders has committed multiple turnovers at key times. The struggling Pokes will need serious improvements in securing the ball, making tackles, and covering receivers if they want to play in a bowl.

Thrusted into the offensive line Hunter Anthony has played well and has a bright future if he continues to improve.