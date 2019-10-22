Midwest City police identify body in pond

A man found dead in a retention pond near SE 29th and Hiawassee on Sunday afternoon has been positively identified by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office as Philip Manzi, 25, of Midwest City.

Manzi was last seen at his home on Oct. 12 in Midwest City. Manzi, who suffers from Aspergers according to family members, was emotionally upset and left the residence in his older model car. Three days later, he was reported as missing to police.

Detectives were trying to locate Manzi and learned last Thursday his vehicle had been impounded by Oklahoma City Police Department near SE 29th and Hiawassee on Oct. 12 – the same day he was last seen at his home.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, an elderly couple walking in the Timber Ridge Estates residential thought they saw a body floating in the retention pond and had someone contact the police department. When officers and firefighters arrived, they found Manzi fully clothed and dead.

“At this point and time, there is no indication of foul play or trauma to the body,” Chief Brandon Clabes said. “We have no idea why Manzi was in the pond but feel based upon physical evidence he may have been there for up to a week.”

Family members have been notified and the manner and cause of death is still pending according to the medical examiner’s office.