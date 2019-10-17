Mustang volleyball advances to state for the first time since 1996

By Stan Moss

Contributing Writer

The Mustang High School volleyball team accomplished something that hasn’t been done in nearly a quarter-century by advancing to the state tournament, and they did it in style.

The Lady Broncos were dominant in Tuesday’s regional tournament, sweeping both Westmoore and Tulsa Union 3-0 to bring home the title. The last time Mustang qualified for the state tournament was 1996.

Senior Libero Madison Hajek, daughter of head coach Stephen Hajek, was a little emotional after the game.

“This was awesome,” said Hajek. “It feels like all my hard work has paid off.”

Senior Sage McCaskill had similar thoughts.

“That was an amazing win, said McCaskill. “I’m a senior, and we’ve been fighting for this for four years.”

Mustang will travel to Claremore High School on Monday, October 21 to take on No. 5 Edmond Santa Fe. The match is set for 11:45 a.m.

This is a single-elimination tournament, so one loss and you head home. Should everything go according to plan for Mustang on Monday morning, their second game will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, with the finals shifting to Catoosa High School on Tuesday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m. for the championship match.

In the Regionals on Tuesday, Mustang had very little trouble dispatching of Westmoore and Union. In the first game, the Lady Broncos were never challenged, beating the SaberCats by scores of 25-16, 25-12, and 25-16.

In the finals against Union, the Lady Broncos overcame a sluggish start in the first game by going on an 11-1 run to take down the Redskins 25-14. The second game was close at 9-8 in favor of Mustang until the Lady Broncos went on a 14-1 to seal the victory. Mustang led the third game wire-to-wire in a workmanlike game that the Lady Bronco won 25-15 to bring home the title.