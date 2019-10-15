Lady Broncos prepare for volleyball regional

By Stan Moss

Contributing Writer

The Mustang Lady Broncos volleyball team got its wish. The squad will be hosting their regional tournament tonight at the Mustang Events Center.

The fourth-ranked Lady Broncos (27-4) will take on Westmoore (5-19) at 4:30 p.m. in the first match of the four-team tournament. No. 13 Tulsa Union (12-19) will play Choctaw (14-16) in the second game at 6 p.m. The winners of the two games will play in the regional championship game at 7:30 p.m. that same night. The regional champion will advance to the state tournament, to be held on Oct. 21 at Claremore High School for rounds one and two, and Oct. 22 at Catoosa High School for the semifinal and final rounds.

While postseason is what the Lady Broncos are focusing on now, there was still a little bit of business to be taken care of last week. Last Tuesday Mustang swept Midwest City 3-0 by scores of 25-13, 25-13, and 25-12. Two days later the Lady Broncos had little trouble with Putnam City in the regular season finale. The Lady Broncos swept the match from the Pirates 3-0, by scores of 25-9, 25-10, and 25-12.

Mustang goes into the tournament with high hopes. The Lady Broncos’ four losses have all been to highly ranked teams, losing twice to No. 2 Broken Arrow (28-2), once to No. 1 Edmond North (22-6), and once to No. 6 Deer Creek (23-7).

Lady Broncos head coach Steve Hajek like his team’s chances in this year’s postseason. “We’ve had really good practices leading up to the game tomorrow,” said Hajek. “We’re going to go in there and do what we do and take it one game at a time. Our girls are playing phenomenal this year, and they’re hungry. I couldn’t be prouder of all the girls.”