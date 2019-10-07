Police: Man allegedly shot and killed wife of 50 years

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

A Midwest City man was arrested early this morning after he allegedly shot and killed his wife who suffered from dementia for years, Midwest City police said.

According to an affidavit, just after 3 a.m., police were called the 700 block of Foster Place about a shooting. Royce Davis, 80, allegedly told dispatchers that he just shot his wife and planned to kill himself. Officers arrived shortly and found the wife in bed with a gunshot wound to her head. The woman was taken to OU Medical Center where she later died.

Davis told investigators that he and his wife were married 50 years and that she suffered from dementia for the last several years. He said he planned to shoot his wife and then take his own life.

Police identified the victim as Dorothy Davis, 77.

Chief Brandon Clabes offered sympathy to the family and praise for officers in handling the tragic situation.

“Police officers have an extremely difficult job on a daily basis and this tragedy underlines that fact. Responding to a call where a husband of over 50 years decides to take his wife’s life because she has suffered from dementia and Alzheimer for years is heartbreaking in so many different ways,” Clabes said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as they deal with this horrible situation.”

Police arrested Davis for first degree murder. He was later transported to the Oklahoma County and is being held without bond.