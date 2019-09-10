Man arrested on 25 counts of lewd acts

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

A 79-year-old Midwest City man was arrested yesterday after admitting to molesting several children, Midwest City police said.

According to an affidavit, police launched an investigation after a young child said that Jerry Darrel Newman made her watch videos and touches her inappropriately. Newman confessed to the crime and said he needed to talk to someone about it, the report says.

During an interview, Newman told police that he touched six children over the last eight years. The children ranged in age from 4 to 17. He said other people had confronted him about it and he “wanted to get it off his chest.”

Newman said he molested children about 48 times.

The man was booked into the Midwest City jail last night on 25 counts of a lewd act with a child under 16.

He is currently being held in the Oklahoma County jail on $1,250,000 bond.