Schools ask for patience during stadium construction

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Football fans are reminded to be mindful of ongoing construction at Midwest City High School’s Rose Field this season.

The stadium project includes new ticket and concession buildings, seating and locker rooms.

Parking has been relocated to new paved and gravel lots south of the stadium. Guests can also park at Jarman Middle School, and on neighborhood streets. The parking lot on the east side of the stadium has been closed.

Visiting fans are asked to enter on the northeast corner of the stadium along Lockheed Drive. The school will have temporary buildings in place for tickets and concessions as well as portable bathrooms. The old visitor seating section has been replaced with new aluminum bleachers.

“We will have portable buildings in place for tickets and concessions and portable bathrooms will be nice,” said Andy Collier, director of student activities.

Home fans will enter on the south side of the stadium near the parking lots. The home side seating, concessions and bathrooms have not changed.

“It used to be easy where everyone entered on the east side of the stadium, the home side will enter on the south side and the visitors will have to walk a little further,” Collier said.

Collier said the stadium plan will remain in place this season. At the end of the season, construction crews will begin work on the home side of the stadium.

The school district is upgrading all three high school football stadiums as part of a bond issue. Carl Albert had the most work completed this year with upgrades to home seating, concessions, tickets and locker rooms. At Del City, crews completed a new weight room and are working on the visitors’ side of the stadium. Construction at Midwest City’s Rose Field will have the greatest impact on fans this season.

“When you’re spending $7 million on work, there will be some pains and it won’t happen overnight,” Collier said. “But the end result will be so much better than anything we’ve had here. A few nights of inconvenience will be worth the outcome.”

The Bombers will host Carl Albert on Friday, Sept. 6. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Next week, they will host Muskogee for homecoming on Sept. 13, with home games against Stillwater (Oct. 4), Del City (Oct. 25) and Choctaw (Nov. 1). The field will also host middle school, JV and freshman games.