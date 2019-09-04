Tuttle athlete got some playing time for OSU at Oregon St

Corvallis, Oregon is settled in the hills near the Cascade mountain range and is the home of the Oregon State Beavers. The Oklahoma State Cowboys travelled to this scenic spot for the 2019 football season opener on a Friday night, August 30th, 2019.

Tuttle residents were watching to see if home town son, Hunter Anthony (77), a redshirt freshman, would see action this year. OSU staff members said Anthony’s progression is coming along and has the tools necessary, just needs some time. Hunter did see action in the closing minutes of the game.

The Beavers scored first going 70 yards in 6 plays and led 7-0. The Pokes responded going 70 yards in 9 plays in their opening drive, tying the score 7-7. The Beavers scored next on a 30-yard field goal and led 10-7. That’s how the 1st quarter ended.

Pokes tied the score 10-10 on a 71-yard, 14-play drive ending with a 23-yard field goal. They would never trail again.

The Pokes drove 86 yards in 7 plays and took the lead for the first time 17-10. The Pokes followed that with a 5 play, 51-yard TD drive and extended the lead 24-10. Cowboy fans instantly fell in love with freshman QB Spencer Sanders.

The Cowboys scored again as QB Sanders completed an 8-play, 80-yard TD drive, the final pass of 21 yards to Tylan Wallace and led 31-10. The Beavers scored as the half ended on a 75-yard TD drive and narrowed the score 31-16.

The Pokes played a dominating offensive game in the 3rd quarter scoring in 2 drives of 75 yards for TDs. Pokes led at the end of the quarter, 45-23.

The Cowboys tipped the half century mark at 52 points early in the 4th quarter and the game was over. The final score was 52-36, Oklahoma State. The Pokes’ performance, on the road and so far from home, over the struggling Pac 12 team was a great start for fans still unsure of the 2019 season.

The star for the Cowboys was Chuba Hubbard. The redshirt sophomore running back rushed for 221 yards and 3 TDs. Sanders also performed well completing 19 of 24 passes for 2 TDs and rushing for 109 yards. The underclassmen one-two punch in the backfield was a welcome sight for the OSU faithful.