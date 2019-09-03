Jackets throttle Shawnee

Choctaw opens season with 49-21 win over SHS

Choctaw began its 2019 season with a dominant 49-21 victory against Shawnee Friday night at Bill Jensen Field.

Choctaw scored early and often as the Yellowjackets refused to take their foot off the gas despite rotating through nearly the entire lineup.

With an aggressive offensive scheme the Jackets dominated the first two quarters with ease taking a 28-0 lead by halftime.

After rolling to a big lead the final two quarters would see Choctaw’s younger and inexperienced roster members get some field time as CHS maintained the advantage cruising to victory, 49-21.

The Wolves were looking to avenge a 35-34 OT loss to the Jackets a year ago that welcomed SHS to Class 6A-II. However, the visiting Wolves had no such luck as Choctaw proved the skill and physicality of the starting lineup makes up for any inexperience due to fielding freshmen and sophomores.

As promised by head coach Jake Corbin, the Jackets were playing their own style of aggressive football.

Choctaw went to work early, and Shawnee had no answers.

The Wolves were down 12-0 before their first offensive snap. Choctaw received the opening kickoff and reached the end zone in just five plays. They followed that with a successful onside kick and had another touchdown seven plays later.

Choctaw had 358 yards of total offense in the first half, while Shawnee produced just 58.

Shawnee got its first score in the third quarter as junior quarterback Dre’ Evans found senior Scout Cawvey for a 40-yard touchdown. However, the celebration was short-lived. The ensuing kickoff was returned 66 yards by Choctaw’s Gabe Johnson who powered by defenders around midfield to break free. On the next play, C.J. Smith reached the end zone with a 23-yard run that put CHS up 42-6.

“We try to measure in explosive plays, and we were able to hit on some of those early. We kind of put it away early and came back strong in the third quarter,” said Corbin.

The Wolves scored the game’s final 15 points in the fourth quarter, while Choctaw took the opportunity to get the entire lineup some field time.

“We were able to play a lot of guys toward the end and got a lot of young guys some playing time. We were able to play a lot of JV guys in their first Friday night action, and that’s what you want. As a head coach you wish you could play all 147 kids every game. Obviously, that’s unrealistic but we were able to play a lot and we wish we could play more,” Corbin said.

Choctaw’s win included a plethora of moves unexpected by the Wolves including onside kicks, two-point attempts and refusing to punt.

“We’re going to be aggressive in a lot areas. We’re not just doing this to be cavalier or crazy, but because we think these things will benefit us in the long run to try to win a game,” said Corbin.

Scoring came by way of six TDs and three two-point plays.

Choctaw was able to find much success in the run game with big plays from Deysean Moore, CJ Smith and senior quarterback Thad Williams.

Choctaw produced 262 yards on 34 carries, while Shawnee ran for just 56 yards on 24 carries.

Moore had 73 yards rushing, while Smith produced 85 as both finished with two touchdowns. Williams dashed for 69 yards.

Williams was 14-of-26 passing for 323 yards and

two touchdowns, and 220 of those yards were in the first half.

Chase Jackson led the Jackets receiving with 98 yards, Gabe Johnson had 90, Wesley Zeigler had 70, Dylan Ward had 35 and Moore produced 30.

Shawnee had 231 yards passing, but only 36 of those came against Choctaw’s starting defensive lineup in the first half.

“My starters looked fantastic, especially for a zero week game. We looked much more crisp than we did a week ago for our scrimmage. The things we worked on looked better. Our defense did a good job tackling and we covered well for the most part. Offensively we were able to establish our run game, which we weren’t really able to do in the scrimmage. We were able to throw. I thought Thad, the receivers and O-line did a really good job. In zero week there’s always a lot of stuff to improve upon, and we’ll continue to do that,” said Corbin. “Our goal was to go 1-0 by one point, and we were able to get that by more so we’re happy.”

Now, the Yellowjackets have a bye week before traveling to Lawton Eisenhower, Sept. 13.

“Now we have a bye week, and we’re focused on us. We need to make sure our guys are healthy and work on some things to make sure we’re ready,” said Corbin. “We’re focused internally and not externally. If we get better we think we have pretty good chance.”

Choctaw vs Shawnee photo gallery by Ryan Horton:

