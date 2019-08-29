Police: Three teens arrested after making threats near Del City High School

Three teens were arrested this morning after allegedly making threats to shoot up Del City High School, according to police.

At 10:54 a.m., the Del City Police Department received a tip that there was a 17-year-old boy across the street from Del City High School with a firearm possibly making threats to shoot up the school. A student reported hearing the threat and another person called 911.

Within four minutes of receiving the tip, officers arrived on scene and detained the juvenile. The teen was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic pistol, according to police.

During the initial investigation, police said they learned that there was possibly two other subjects seen with the juvenile just prior to officers arrival. Police were able to locate a second juvenile and an adult on school grounds. The second juvenile was also in possession of semi-automatic pistol, police said.

Due to an alert member of the community and the prompt response of Del City officers, a potentially dangerous situation was thwarted.

“We definitely take threats like this seriously and that’s why we got there and got the suspect into custody before anything could happen,” said Cpt. Brad Rule.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Police identified the 19-year-old as Andrew Lee Stiffler. Police have not released names of the two juvenile suspects.

Mid-Del Schools issued the following statement about the incident.

“Today Del City Police received a tip from a suspect they had in custody that a DCHS student had a loaded gun on campus. The police apprehended and arrested the student in the parking lot. This student will not be returning to Del City High School. We are thankful for the swift action of the Del City Police Department.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Del City Police at (405) 677-2443.