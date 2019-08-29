Mustang takes gold at Muskogee Tournament

By Stan Moss

Contributing Writer

Hot on the heels of last week’s impressive second-place finish at the Norman Tournament, the Mustang Lady Broncos volleyball team did themselves one better, taking the crown at the Muskogee tournament last Friday and Saturday. The Lady Broncos only lost two games in the entire tournament, both of those coming in the final match vs Moore.

Mustang took care of Sapulpa 2-0 in the first round, 25-23 and 25-12. In the second round, the Lady Broncos beat East Central 2-0, winning the games 25-5 and 25-9. Next up for Mustang was Enid, who the Lady Broncos dispatched with scores of 25-16 and 25-22. The win put the Lady Broncos into the semifinal match against Muskogee, and Mustang continued to play well, booting the host team out of their own tournament by scores of 25-5 and 25-16.

The victory landed Mustang into the finals against the Moore Lions. The Lady Broncos won the match, and the tournament, three games to two. Mustang won the first game 24-15, but Moore came back to win the second game 25-23, knotting the match at one game apiece. The Lions also took the third game 25-21, and suddenly the Lady Broncos were on the brink of elimination. In a win or go home game, Mustang prevailed by a score of 25-16, and everything came down to the final game. The Lady Broncos didn’t disappoint, as they came back to win the fifth game 15-9, putting a cap on an outstanding two days of volleyball.

Lady Bronco Madison Hayek was named the tournament MVP, and Madelyn Booth and AnnaBeth Fehrle were named to the all-tournament team.

On Tuesday of last week, Mustang played a home game against Edmond Memorial, and collared the Bulldogs 3-2 at the Mustang Events Center. The Lady Broncos dropped the first two games, 25-23 and 25-17. In danger of being swept 3-0 on their home court, Mustang rallied to win the next three games to win the match 3-2. The Lady Broncos won the third game 25-20, and the fourth game 25-17. Full of renewed energy and spirit, Mustang cruised 15-8 in the final game to wrap up the victory.

The Lady Broncos went 6-0 for the week, and brought their season record to 10-2, both of their losses to Broken Arrow at the Norman tournament.

Coach Steven Hayek spoke with pride when talking about this fairly young but very talented team under his guidance.

“This week we were down 2-1 in the finals of the Muskogee tournament and came back,” said Hajek. “We were down 0-2 against Edmond Memorial and came back and won. These girls, not only can they play, but they never give up. They give everything they have right up through the last point, and that’s what I really appreciate about this team.”