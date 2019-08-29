City hires design firm for hotel remodel project

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

City leaders took another step forward in a plan to renovate the Midwest City Sheraton Hotel as they approved a proposal for design and interior architectural services on the project.

Flick Mars, of Dallas, Texas, was chosen to redesign the interior spaces of the hotel as part of the city’s property improvement plan and brand conversion of the hotel. The city plans to convert the hotel from Sheraton to Delta by Marriott.

The Midwest City Memorial Hospital Authority Trustees, which consists of the city council, approved the $230,000 contract at the Aug. 13 council meeting.

City Manager Tim Lyon said city staff met with four design firms and believed Flick Mars is the best firm. As part of the contract with Marriott, Midwest City had to hire a design company that was pre-approved by the hotel company.

“They do very good work. They have done many projects in the Oklahoma City area,” Lyon said of Flick Mars. “They did the first conversion of a Delta Hotel in California and they are one of the leaders in design for the new Delta by Marriott.”

Lyon said Flick Mars staff met with city officials and toured Midwest City for design inspiration.

Midwest City plans to update and rebrand the Sheraton Hotel and expand the Reed Conference Center. The $8.3 million project is aimed to help the property compete for guests and conventions.

The hotel will be upgraded and converted to a Delta Hotel by Marriott as part of a property improvement plan. Delta is a four-star brand of hotels and resorts located primarily in Canada.

The project includes updates to all of the rooms with new furniture, flooring, and bedding. They will also add glass showers to about 75 percent of the rooms, replacing the existing tubs.

The lobby and restaurant and bar area will be remodeled to meet Delta Hotel standards. They will also update and expand the workout facility.

The Reed Conference Center will be expanded by about 2,000 square feet. The project includes enclosing a covered patio area on the south side of the building.

The conference center expansion is expected to begin soon. The hotel will likely begin in the winter during the slower season.