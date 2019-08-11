TFCU moves ahead with Choctaw branch

City approves final plat for Tinker Federal Credit Union

During the Aug. 6 regular meeting the Choctaw City Council approved a final plat for Tinker Federal Credit Union.

Choctaw’s TFCU branch will be constructed at 2183 Harper Street.

TFCU says its newest branch location will feature an innovative design.

The new design will include a community room that will be available for public use both during business hours and for after-hours meetings, a coffee shop with a drive-thru, and technology and in-person services tailored to member preferences.

“One of the new services we’ll offer are ITMs, or Intelligent Teller Machines,” said Matthew Downing, VP of Research and Delivery at TFCU. “Members will be able to make cash and check deposits in the drive-thru lane, using an ITM to talk with a teller via video stream. These machines will allow us to extend the hours of our drive-thru services.”

According to site plans, TFCU will utilize two lots totaling 9.95 to construct a credit union location on Harper Road.

City officials approved TFCU to subdivide their tract of land into two commercial lots.

TFCU plans show the credit union will construct internal sidewalks allowing access to the entire site and also promoting connectivity to surrounding areas that could be developed in the future. TFCU is also dedicating additional easement to allow for the possible future development of a nearby parkway corridor as shown in the city’s comprehensive master plan.

TFCU will utilize existing city water and sewer access along Harper Street, while installing a private well for irrigation purposes.

The site faces physical constraints with Choctaw Creek running to the west and north of the build site.

City officials say storm water quality will be addressed during construction and post-construction phases, while the project will meet all permitting guidelines and zoning regulations.

A rapid construction is expected.

“This is great for the city to have Tinker Federal Credit Union coming to Choctaw,” said Mayor Randy Ross. “With as many Tinker employees we have in our community this will be a great addition.”

Tinker Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oklahoma, with $3.9 billion in assets and over 386,000 members.