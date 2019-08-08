Chick-fil-A plans to open second location in Midwest City

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Midwest City will soon become a two Chick-fil-A town.

The popular fast food chain plans to open a new location at 5705 SE 15th Street, in the Sooner Rose Shopping Center.

Robert Coleman, Midwest City economic development director, said Chick-fil-A will be a great addition to the Sooner Rose Shopping Center.

“Nationally, Chick-fil-A is one of the top performers in business volume per square foot,” he said. “And anyone that has seen the drive thru line at the one on SE 29th Street can attest to that. I think a second location will do very well.”

Coleman expects construction will begin soon. The company plans to open the new location next year.

The 5,025-square-foot restaurant is estimated to cost $925,000. MAYSE and Associates, of Dallas, Texas, is the architect for the project.

William Redenius, who owns the SE 29th St. location, will be the owner of the new store.

Chick-fil-A opened its current location at 7331 SE 29th Street in 2008. The building was expanded in 2015 to accommodate demand.