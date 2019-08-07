Round-Up Club to host rodeo, Aug. 9-10

The Choctaw Round-Up Club is set to host their 54th annual rodeo.

Choctaw’s IPRA Rodeo is set for Aug. 9 and 10 starting at 8 p.m.

Pre-rodeo events start at 7 p.m. each night, and this year those events include a kids coin scramble, stick horse race and a hay bale roll.

Rodeo action will start promptly at 8 p.m.

The Choctaw Dancing Hooves will also perform during the annual rodeo.

Saturday morning, Aug. 10, the annual parade will go through downtown Choctaw beginning at 11 a.m.

The theme this year is “Everyone wants to be a Cowboy” and the parade will have a new route in order to avoid the closure of NE 23rd Street (SH 62).

The parade will go from 3rd Street south on Main Street.

The announcer will be in the gazebo at Gilbert and Main. The parade will turn east on Gilbert and will proceed toward Maupin where it will turn north. When the parade reaches 3rd Street it will turn west and end at the Choctaw Middle School parking lot.

D & D Feed’s Nicoma Park location has advance rodeo tickets for sale – $8 for adults and $5 for children.

The Royalty competed for Jr Princess, Queen and new this year MS Golden Spur on July 27, and they will be crowned Saturday night of the rodeo for 2019-20.

Jr Princess Morgan Izell, Queen Hattie Couch, and two contestants competing for MS Golden Spur: MS JC Breshears and MS Teresa Cave.

“All of these contestants have worked very hard throughout this year at the roundup club events, selling raffle tickets, horsemanship competition and contacting sponsors for the rodeo,” said Choctaw Round-Up Club President Teresa Cave.

“Go by and grab some tickets and thank D & D Feed for supporting the Choctaw Round-Up Club.”

The Choctaw Round-Up Club and rodeo grounds are located at 13700 Ne 36th St. in Choctaw

Follow the Choctaw Round-Up Club Facebook or visit Choctawroundupclub.com for more details.