Just Kids Pediatrics, a blend of care for young patients

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

Children in Mustang will have a new kind of health care option soon, when Just Kids Pediatrics opens its doors in the city.

It was an opening that might not have happened, if not for the intercession of Sen. Paul Rosino, Just Kids representatives said. Originally looking at a new location in Yukon, the senator suggested the medical practice take a look at Mustang – and they were sold.

“Just Kids Pediatrics was founded to be a community based practice – as we have looked to expand we took a very in-depth look at cities and communities that support themselves and help each other,” Dr. Angela Yaffe said. “When we first visited Mustang at the tireless request of Sen. Rosino, we were immediately aware of the closeness of the community with local business as well as the city – this attracted us greatly as we do not want to just offer services to a community but we strive to be a member of the community that contributes in social, educational and economic development.”

Just Kids Pediatrics was founded about five years ago. Its premise was a little different from most urgent care clinics that catered to everyone, but who many times were best suited for adult treatment. Many – perhaps most – pediatricians didn’t operate as an urgent care, but rather with traditional hours. JKP provides the best of both worlds, she said.

“We (wanted to) fill the need for true pediatric care that focuses on quality of care, staying current on medical research and trends and provide access to this type care at a time that is more convenient for parents – a majority of our family members have children so it is very important for us as an organization to provide hours that assist parents in caring for their children,” she said.

“JKP recognizes that parenting can be an overwhelming tasks especially with younger children and we want to be available to assist parents in caring for the medical needs of their children.”

The roughly 4,000-square-foot clinic, expected to open by January 2020, will feature primary and urgent care visit features, including X-ray and other testing. Just Kids Pediatrics sets appointments for its primary care patients during day, also serving as a pediatric urgent care not only during regular hours but also after those hours. Clinic staff stress the importance of well child checks and preventative medicine to keep children as healthy as possible through their critical early years.

“We recognize the importance of primary care and yearly visits as well as understand that kids get sick sometimes when it is not most convenient,” Yaffe said. “If a kid gets sick we understand that there might not be time to make an appointment so we always take walk ins for sick visits.”

Cutline:

Sarah Palm, MD; Katie Wertzberger, APRN; and Taylor Iago, PA-C stand before the site of the Just Kids Pediatrics location currently under construction just east of the intersection of SW 59th Street and Mustang Road. The clinic is currently set for an early 2020 opening.

Just Kids Pediatrics took part in The Big Give Sunday. Pictured are Stephanie Wilson, Brenda Pando and Teresa Buckley.