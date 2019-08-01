Developer planning apartment complex for the Original Mile

The BELLOM will include 34 units, green space and ground-floor retail

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

The oldest neighborhood in Midwest City could have some new neighbors.

A local developer plans to build a 34-unit high end apartment complex that will include commercial space in the Original Mile neighborhood.

The $3.5 million project calls for six three-story buildings, 46 parking spaces, and outdoor green spaces. The complex will be built on vacant property along Kittyhawk and Jacobs drives, east of First Baptist Church of Midwest City. Five of the buildings will face Kittyhawk and one will face Jacobs.

JLou Properties LLC is developing the project. Developer Jeff Johnson said the micro community will offer a different housing option in the heart of Midwest City. The development is called

“BELLOM” after the nearby AT&T building, formerly known as Southwestern Bell, and the initials O and M for the Original Mile.

“What we’re trying to create is a walkable and more urban lifestyle in the Original Mile,” he said. “Some people might not want to take care of a big lot and trim trees.”

The apartment complex will be one- and two-bedroom units. Two of the buildings will have ground floor commercial space.

“I imagine having a coffee, shop, ice cream shop, or sandwich shop that people can walk to,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the complex will blend in with existing architecture of First Christian Church and the AT&T building.

“The scale of our project fits in with the stadium, the church and AT&T building,” Johnson said. “There are plenty of larger buildings around and it’s not like a lone ranger.”

Johnson is seeking to rezone the property from single family residential to a simplified planned unit development (SPUD) governed by high density residential district.

All property owners within 300 feet of the project were notified of the zoning request. Several people have spoken out about the project, questioning how the project would impact the existing neighborhood.

The developer held a community meeting with residents on Wednesday, July 31 . The planning commission will hear the request on Aug. 6. The full city council will consider it on Aug. 27.

Johnson is a Midwest City native and helped on the Original Mile redevelopment plan several years ago. He is also developing housing on vacant lots in the neighborhood, including a few near the proposed apartment complex.

Johnson said he would like to begin construction in spring and have construction completed by late 2020.