City considers plans for constructing $5 million building

During the last regular Choctaw City Council meeting Bockus Payne architects were in attendance to present preliminary pricing and schematic information on a proposed downtown building plan.

The firm was contracted by the city, at a cost of up to $36,000, for consulting and design services on a proposed mixed-use building to be constructed on city owned land at the southeast corner of Main and Gilbert Street.

City officials were seeking a visual concept and pricing options for what they hope could be a turn of the century style structure to help inspire investment into the city’s downtown district.

Time was taken before the July 16 business agenda items so the firm could update City Council on the progress made with conceptual site plans.

Architect partner Jace Peddleford was in attendance to guide the city officials and public through the firm’s final proposals.

“Choctaw has a vision to create a historic downtown that will stretch along Main Street from NE 23rd up to 1st Street and from Choctaw Road over to Harper. This is to be the first of many new buildings to be built in the area,” said Peddleford.

“The appearance will be similar to other historic downtowns, like Guthrie. The construction will be one building, but it will appear as four different buildings from the outside with each having its own unique brick blend with color and cast stone detailing. That way each building looks like it was built at a different time with the economy of construction of building at once. If you go through any historic downtown. They look like different buildings attached, because they were built at different times. We’re going to do one building that has that same look.”

The mixed-use building would be built as either a two-story or three-story shell.

The outer shell, restrooms, lobby, common areas and elevator would all be built and finished out, while the lease individual space construction would be completed as tenants signed customized leases.

The first floor would be reserved for restaurant and retail businesses, the second floor would be office space and a third floor could be residential apartments.

“Right now we have about 9,800-square-feet on the first floor split into three spaces. But that could be split into as many as five lease spaces depending on what tenants move in and what their needs are. The second floor will be developed as office space, and is approximately 9,300-square-feet. It will have a central restroom on the floor so all lease spaces can utilize the one restroom instead of having to build out their own. It’s currently configured for three lease spaces, but could be broken into six or more. The third floor will be built as residential apartments, and would be another 9,300 usable square feet. It’s currently split into eight apartments – six of which are 1,000-square-feet, one being almost 1,500-square-feet and one being 1,600-square-feet,” said Peddleford. “As the project moves forward, and if the residential aspect is wanted in the development further plans will be required. Outfitting those apartments would be included in the price estimate.”

Preliminary designs call for a reconfiguration of the current Main Street parking and curb location to accommodate a traffic increase.

“The project would include modifying the existing curbs to allow for 24 car parking along Main Street. There would be access on the east side of the building allowing for deliveries, trash service and provide an additional eight parking spaces. The existing parking space along Gilbert would be reconfigured to allow for handicap parking,” said Peddleford.

“One of the problems everyone has with downtown areas is no one wants to give up space for large parking lots, and not many want to build parking garages. We would have to work with the city to think about additional parking north along Main Street, and the Chamber of Commerce has space that they may offer across the street for use by this building.”

The price estimate came in at $3.4 to $5 million.

The 46-foot-tall three-story option is an estimated construction cost of around $5 million, while the 32-foot-tall two-story option has an estimated construction cost of $3.4 million.