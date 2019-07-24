Mustang parks and rec activities heat up along with temperatures

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

Summer seems to hold a special energy, as Mustang Parks and Recreation Department pulls out all the stops to offer a variety of activities, events and amenities officials say are designed to make the season fun for everyone.

Aquatic Center

Summer and swimming go hand in hand, and Mustang Aquatic Center remains busy throughout the season. The center features a large pool, water slide, lap lanes and extensive children’s area, as well as a sand volleyball court and “beach front,” slide and concessions stand. Aquacise has been a big draw this year, as well, city officials said.

Throughout July, Monday night swim is open for families. For a cost of $3 per person or $10 for a family, families can enjoy the warm evenings at the pool from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The aquatic center is located at 1201 N. Mustang Road and can be contacted by calling 405-376-9049. It is open through July 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays; Aug. 1-8, hours are 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.; beginning Aug. 11, hours are 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. on weekends.

More information can also be found on the city of Mustang website at www.cityofmustang.org.

Health and Fitness

Mustang Recreation Center’s newly expanded facilities are open daily – Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.; 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The facility includes a group fitness room, weight and cardio areas, gymnasium and more. Day, month and annual passes are available for individuals, youth, families and seniors. Several fitness classes are available, as are basketball, volleyball and other leagues; Parks and Recreation Director Jean Heasley has also worked with her staff to hire several personal trainers for more one-on-one assistance.

Also available are youth speed and agility camps; youth, open adult and combined family and youth volleyball sessions are scheduled throughout the summer months.

Sports Events

All Skillz Softball Camp will return to Mustang softball fields July 27, said Nic Bailey, Mustang sports and park manager. Open to all ages, a second beginer camp is set for Sunday, July 28, in Oklahoma City, coach Nicole Denes said. More information about the camp is available on the Mustang Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Leagues are also busy at baseball and softball fields throughout the summer, and games are going on most weekends and several weekdays, officials said.

Special Events

The countdown is on to two of Mustang Parks and Recreation’s most popular event – the July 24 Superhero Day and Pack the Park, set for July 29.

Superhero Day features a variety of activities, visits with superheroes and much more. The event is set for two times – 11 a.m. to noon and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 24. The free event also brings with it one more benefit, department director Jean Heasley said – anyone who wears their superhero gear will bet a buy-one, get-one admission to the city aquatic center.

Pack the Park is the city’s biggest summer event, a celebration coming at the end of national Parks and Recreation Month. Set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 29, it’s an event that compasses several areas of Wild Horse Park – Wild Horse Gardens and Market, Brittany’s Play Adventure, the gazebo and much more, Heasley said.

“There will be food trucks, activities, sidewalk chalk art contest and Movie in the Park, featuring the Sandlot when it gets dark,” she said. “Also, it will be the last Monday Night Swim, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.”

More information about facilities, memberships and more is available online at http://www.cityofmustang.org/parksrec/page/general-information. Other details can be found on Facebook by searching for “Mustang Parks and Recreation Special Events” and Mustang Parks and Recreation Sports Events.”