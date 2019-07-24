Mustang loses a legend

Robert Crout killed in July 17 crash in Texas

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

It was Wednesday afternoon rumors started circulating a prominent Mustang couple had been involved in an accident while driving in the Texas Panhandle. By late the afternoon July 17, the news was confirmed – Robert Crout, 69, had been killed in that accident and Kathy Crout seriously injured.

Crout and his 66-year-old wife Kathy were driving north on U.S. Highway 87 in Dallam County, Texas. At about 11:40 a.m. on a section of highway near the tiny town of Texline, the Crouts were stopped for traffic shut down to one lane due to construction; Robert Crout was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was directly behind another Canadian County couple, 44-year-old Jason Booth and Melissa Booth, 41, of Piedmont.

As the two vehicles – the Booths’ a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse – remained behind other traffic stopped for crews working with construction equipment, 36-year-old Melissa Ball of Hutto, Texas, allegedly struck the Tahoe after she came upon it traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to a Texas Department of Safety report, Ball’s alleged excess speed made it impossible for her to avoid hitting the Crouts’ vehicle with the 2014 Dodge Durango she was driving. When Ball allegedly struck the Crouts’ vehicle it was then pushed into the Traverse. All three cars ended up on the northbound shoulder of the road, investigators said.

Robert Crout was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash; Kathy Crout was taken to Coon Memorial Hospital in Dalhart, Texas, initially listed in stable condition. She was since released, officials said.

Both Jason Booth and Melissa Booth were treated and released at the scene, while Ball was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo. Officials said she was treated there and released.

No charges have been filed in connection with the accident, which remains under investigation, a DPS representative said Friday.

Services – not yet scheduled as of press time – would be handled by McNeil’s Funeral Services. In addition to Kathy, Robert Crout had two sons, Lawson, 29, and Connor, 25.