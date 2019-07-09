Playground dedicated in memory of former State Representative

The name Miskelly has returned to Choctaw’s largest park.

Mayor Randy Ross and city staff met with the Miskelly family July 4 to dedicate the recently installed playground in Choctaw Creek Park as John Miskelly Playground.

John Miskelly Jr., was a state representative who setup the park, but was killed in a car accident before it opened.

Choctaw Creek Park was established as a state park, and the state legislature changed the name to Miskelly State Park following his unexpected death. However, the park was later defunded by the state and renamed Choctaw Creek Park by request of the family after plans for the park failed to live up to the vision of Miskelly.

The park had been placed on the state’s closure list in 1993 at which point the City of Choctaw began leasing the property. Ten years later the city accepted the deed from the state.

Since then the City of Choctaw has taken ownership of Choctaw Creek Park as the city’s premier park.

The recently installed and soon to be upgraded playground near the entrance of the park was funded entirely by private money donations through the Mayor’s Charity Golf Scramble.

“The playground provides a free and fun space for children and families just like what was envisioned by John Miskelly. We’re happy to dedicate this playground to the memory of a great man who did a lot for this area,” said Ross.

The playground was officially dedicated as John Miskelly Playground in memory of the District 96 State Representative who served 13 years before he was killed in a car accident in 1977.

John Miskelly Playground is located at the entrance of Choctaw Creek Park from Harper Road. Choctaw Creek Park is located at 2001 N Harper Rd, between 10th and NE 23rd street.