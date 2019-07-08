Paul Streets selected as Director of Public Works

The City of Midwest announced its next public works director. Paul Streets, who has been serving as the acting public works director since June 24, has been selected to as the director of the public works department effective immediately.

“Paul’s experience and comprehensive knowledge of public works as well as his leadership skills were important factors in selecting him as Midwest City’s new public works director,” said City Manager Tim Lyon.

Streets started his career with Midwest City in 1994 as a water plant operator and shift leader. In 2002, he was promoted to stormwater quality manager. In 2015 he became the manager of sanitation and stormwater quality and in 2016 he was promoted to assistant public works director.

“I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to work with staff, as well as the elected and appointed officials while serving the citizens of Midwest City,” Streets said. “It is truly my honor and privilege as a public servant to continue to provide the very best municipal services and quality of life possible for our residents.”

Streets has a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of Central Oklahoma. He is a founding member of the Central Oklahoma Stormwater Alliance, a board member of the Oklahoma Municipal Utility Providers, and a board member of the Indian Nations Chapter of the Solid Waste Association of North America.

The Oklahoma Water and Pollution Control Association named Streets as a recipient of the Stapley Award in 1996, and he was chosen as Employee of the Year in 2016 at the City of Midwest City.

Streets holds Class A operator licenses in water works and wastewater works.

He is active in the community as a Cub Master for Pack 122, and is a lifelong member of a local church.

Streets and his wife, Kim, are parents of three young children including sons Luke and Noah and daughter Mila. Kim Streets is employed in the Department of Defense at Tinker Air Force Base.

Streets replaces Vaughn Sullivan who was recently named as the new Assistant City Manager.