Road repairs in flux in wake of flooding

SW 59th now open; South Czech Hall work ongoing

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

Recent flooding and related issues have caused headaches for drivers both in Mustang proper and its surrounding areas – some of that work still in flux, while a major thoroughfare on the city’s border finally reopened.

SW 59th Street and South Mustang Road

As May downpours continued into June, Oklahoma City crews worked to repair issues caused by flooding on SW 59th Street, just west of South Mustang Road.

While the thoroughfare is locate within Mustang on the south and Oklahoma City on the north, the larger municipality was responsible for those repairs, officials said; the road’s washout was significant, causing the site to be one of about 10 major problem areas across Oklahoma City in the wake of recent storms.

On Monday, repairs were complete and the street once again open; Oklahoma City officials thanked residents and other drivers for their patience and cooperation during the project’s three-week timespan.

South Czech Hall Road

Even as workers endeavored to make repairs to SW 59th Street, another problem cropped up more recently – a major sinkhole on South Czech Hall Road, just south of SW 104th Street.

While Mustang’s border officially ends at SW 89th Street, many of those living just south of the city technically within Oklahoma City limits shop in the city and either work there or travel through it to other metropolitan areas – and Czech Hall, along with South Mustang and Clear Springs roads is a major north-south thoroughfare into Mustang.

The road closure continues, as crews Monday used large trucks and backhoes to shift earth and fill in what Oklahoma City officials called a potentially dangerous hazard. A spokesman said there was no set expected completion date for the project at present but crews hoped to have the area open “as quickly as they possibly can.”