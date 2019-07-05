Regents approve tuition increase

Rose State tuition and fees will increase by 4.9 percent

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Students at Rose State College will pay more for tuition next year.

The college is raising its tuition and fees by 4.9 percent for the 2019-20 school year compared to the current rates. The increase was approved by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education last Thursday during their monthly meeting.

Starting in fall, Rose State students will pay $151.67 per credit hour, including mandatory fees. That is an increase of $7.05 from the current rate of $144.62. The cost for 30 credit hours increased to $4,550 a jump of $211.50. Non-residents will pay $364.22 per credit hour or $10,926.50 for 30 credit hours.

Tamara Pratt, vice president of external affairs at Rose State, said college administrators worked to ensure students receive a quality education at a reasonable price.

“Administration has met with Student Senate to discuss the financial situation. Student Senate acknowledges that value of receiving a first-class education which includes free tutoring, student athletics, student advisement and supports the adjustments in order for Rose State to continue to be a leader in higher education. With this adjustment Rose State continues to remain one of themore affordable educational choices in the state of Oklahoma,” Pratt said.

Rose State’s 4.9 percentage increase in tuition and fees was the largest among the state’s two-year colleges. Northern Oklahoma College was next with a 4.6 percent increase. Carl Albert State, Eastern Oklahoma State, Murray State, Oklahoma City Community College and Western Oklahoma State did not seek increases.

Redlands Community College had the largest dollar increase at $22 per credit hour. The cost of tuition and fees increased from $156.51 to $178.51 per credit hour. The El Reno college also reclassified an academic service fee as a mandatory fee.

Rose State now ranks sixth in cost among the state’s 12 two-year colleges. Carl Albert State College is the least expensive at $127.25 per credit hour. Redlands is the most expensive at $178.51 per credit hour. The average is $149.96 per credit hour with fees.

Students saw a similar tuition increase last year. The college raised tuition and fees by $6.50 last July.

The State Regents approved requests to increase tuition and fees for in-state students at nine regional universities.

The University of Oklahoma, Norman, and Oklahoma State University, Stillwater and Tulsa, are not increasing tuition and mandatory fees in 2019-20.

Tuition and mandatory fees for in-state undergraduate students will increase an average of 2.5 percent statewide for the 2019-20 academic year, according to the State Regents. On average, a full-time Oklahoma college student will pay $146.93 more for tuition and mandatory fees in 2019-20.

“The State Regents and our public colleges and universities remain committed to keeping higher education affordable for all Oklahomans,” said Chancellor Glen D. Johnson. “We thank Governor Stitt and our legislators for investing in our state system, which is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as having the 12th-lowest tuition and fees and 13th-lowest student debt level at graduation in the nation. This slight increase to tuition and fees will enable our public institutions to meet mandatory costs while continuing to provide excellent academic programs and services for our students.”

According to a press release, the State Regents are required to make a reasonable effort to increase financial aid across the state system proportionate to any increase in tuition. Tuition waivers and scholarships provided by state institutions will increase 4.2 percent from FY 2019. In addition, the State Regents administer Oklahoma’s Promise, a state scholarship program that allows high school students from middle- and low-income families to earn a college tuition scholarship. Beginning in 2017-18, the Oklahoma Legislature expanded eligibility for the program by increasing the family income limit from $50,000 to $55,000. An estimated 17,000 students will receive the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship in 2019-20.