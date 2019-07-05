Midwest City planning revamp of hotel and conference center

The $8.3 million project will rebrand hotel and expand conference center

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Change is coming for Midwest City’s hotel and conference center.

The city plans to update and rebrand the Sheraton Hotel and expand the Reed Conference Center. The $8.3 million project is aimed to help the property compete for guests and conventions.

The hotel will be upgraded and converted to a Delta Hotel by Marriott as part of a property improvement plan. Delta is a four-star brand of hotels and resorts located primarily in Canada.

“We made the decision to convert to a different flag that would be more competitive in the marketplace,” said city manager Tim Lyon. “Delta is a strong brand in Canada that brings a contemporary and unique look.”

Marriott acquired Delta in 2015. The hotel and resort brand has about 63 locations.

The rooms will be updated with new furniture, flooring, and bedding. They will also add glass showers to about 75 percent of the rooms, replacing the existing tubs. The lobby and restaurant and bar area will be remodeled to meet Delta Hotel standards. They will also update and expand the workout facility. Lyon does not expect changes to the pool and hot tub area.

Midwest City signed a franchise agreement with Starwood Hotels and Resorts, which later merged with Marriott. Under the agreement, Midwest City must maintain brand standards by replacing carpeting, linens, and drapery and complete a more extensive property improvement plan.

Lyon said the city was not considering rebranding the hotel, but explored its options as part of the required property improvement plan. He said it would have cost about $7 million to upgrade the hotel and stay with Sheridan. Switching to Delta Hotel cost another $1 million due to required upgrades to glass showers.

“We think the property needs to be more competitive in the marketplace and to do that we made the decision to change flags,” Lyon said.

The Reed Conference Center will be expanded by about 2,000 square feet. The project includes enclosing a covered patio area on the south side of the building.

“Groups like Tinker and the Primes and others were asking for more space and we want to keep them here,” Lyon said. “And this will help us attract some others clients that need more space.”

Lyon said the conference center expansion should begin soon. He said the hotel will likely begin in the winter during the slower season.

Midwest City has hired CMS Willowbrook for construction management and architect Quinn and Associates. The city is still looking to hire an interior designer for the hotel project.

The hotel and conference center project will be paid for with the existing loan. The city extended the loan by 15 years and up to $11.5 million. The note is scheduled to be paid off April 2048.

The Reed Conference Center opened in 2006.