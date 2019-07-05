Local volleyball players make junior Olympics

By Stan Moss

Contributing Writer

Two metro area girls, including one from Mustang, have qualified for the AAU West Coast Junior Olympics in beach volleyball.

Carter Bohuslavicky of Mustang High School and Chloe McPherson of Norman High School finished second in the 15 and under qualifier in the Battle of the Bay sand volleyball tournament, held in Jones, Oklahoma on June 1. Playing under the banner of the Stingray Volleyball Club, it was the first tournament the duo has played in as a team.

Bohuslavicky and McPherson met earlier this year when they tried out for and made the 15 and under Rise Indoor Volleyball Club. They immediately became good friends, and when indoor volleyball ended, the pair decided to try beach volleyball for the summer. They quickly fell in love with the sport.

There were 16 teams competing in their tournament bracket, and they were shocked by the outcome.

“We had no idea this would happen,” said Bohuslavicky. “We entered the tournament just for fun and to keep in shape for school volleyball.”

“When we found out, we were so excited,” said McPherson. “We looked at each other like, what just happened? Then we were just jumping up and down hugging each other.”

The AAU West Coast Junior Olympics will be held in Santa Monica, California on July 17-18. There will be six age divisions, ranging from 10 and under to 18 and under. To qualify, teams must medal at a select licensed AAU beach volleyball event. The Battle of the Bay in Jones was such a qualifying event.

The girls’ coach is Toriano Lands of the Stingray Volleyball Club, and he was very impressed with their outing.

“We’re really excited for them,” said Lands. “They’ve been working extremely hard this summer. They do a great job of conditioning and preparing themselves, so it’s really great to see all of their hard work and dedication pay off.”

The coach was also impressed with how quickly the girls picked up the differences and contrasts of sand volleyball compared to beach volleyball.

“And most of all,” Lands said, “These are two outstanding kids.”