Freshman golfer has busy summer

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Summer is time to relax for many teens.

But for Kamryn Zuniga, it means extra time on the golf course.

The incoming freshman at Carl Albert High School is staying busy this summer practicing and competing in tournaments around the state.

Zuniga has been shooting in the mid-80s this summer, but knows she’ll have to elevate her game to compete at the varsity level.

“Playing this summer has really helped me get ready to play with older girls in high school,” she said.

She has been working on improving all areas of her game with an emphasis on putting.

“I want to get better at everything, but my putting has killed me the few weeks,” she said.

Zuniga primarily competes in the Oklahoma Junior Golf Association and PGA Junior Golf South Central Section. She typically competes once or twice a week and plays regularly at Choctaw Creek Golf Course.

Last week, Zuniga took second place at the John Conrad Junior Tournament in the girls 14-15 age division. She finished with an 81 at the Midwest City golf course. And on Monday, she earned another second place finish at the Dornick Hills Junior Tournament with a round of 88.

Teammate Libby Bradshaw has also competed in several tournaments this summer, including a ninth place finish at the John Conrad Junior Tournament girls 16-18 age division.

Kamryn comes from a family of golfers. Her grandfather was an avid golfer. Her mother Kelly Zuniga was a standout golfer in high school and went on to play at the University of Oklahoma. And her father picked up the game in college and plays regularly now.

Kamryn started playing golf at a young age, but it wasn’t until middle school that she became serious about it. Her mother Kelly is thrilled about her newfound love of the game.

“When she was 3 or 4 we tried to get her to play golf but she wasn’t too interested,” Kelly said. “She liked soccer, softball, piano and dance, but picked up golf again a few years ago. My dad passed away and I wish he would’ve been able to see her. He would’ve been tickled to see her follow in his footsteps.”

Kelly said she’s been impressed with Kamryn’s development the past few years. She said the summer tournaments are helping her improve even more.

“For her to be 14 and shoot in the mid 80s is really impressive,” Kelly said. “I didn’t really get into the 80s until my sophomore year of high school. She’s young and we’re looking forward to this school year.”