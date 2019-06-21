Sullivan named assistant city manager

Sullivan currently serves as the public works director. He began his career with the City in 2000 after serving as a council member for eight years. He was the fleet/street superintendent until 2004 when he was named community services director. In 2016 Sullivan became the director of public works where he has had oversight of all aspects of the public works and parks operations as well as the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Midwest City Welcome Center and golf operations.

“Vaughn’s experience, education and passion for public service qualified him as the ideal selection for assistant city manager. I am confident he will apply his knowledge and strengths to the management and leadership of Midwest City,” said Lyon.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to continue serving my home town and the awesome city staff in this new role,” said Sullivan “Tim Lyon and I have served this community for over 50 years combined and I’m honored and ready to serve and support him as the new city manager.”

Sullivan said his relationship with many on the city council spans decades and he is looking forward to working alongside Mayor Dukes and

the council for the betterment of the community.

Sullivan has a Master of Arts degree in Public Administration with an emphasis in leadership. He is past chairman of the Central Oklahoma Branch of the American Public Works Association, Past President of the Oklahoma Chapter of the American Public Works Association Board of Directors and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Metropolitan Oklahoma City First Tee.

Sullivan and his wife Carrie have lived in Midwest City for 37 years. They have two adult sons, Ryan and wife Courtney, and Garrett and wife Kristi. The Sullivans have three grandchildren.

Sullivan will begin his role as assistant city manager on Monday, June 24.