Tinker Federal Credit Union to build in Choctaw

TFCU is collaborating with the City of Choctaw on its newest branch location, which will feature an innovative design. The new design will include a community room that will be available for public use both during business hours and for after-hours meetings, a coffee shop with a drive-thru, and technology and in-person services tailored to member preferences.

“One of the new services we’ll offer are ITMs, or Intelligent Teller Machines,” said Matthew Downing, VP of Research and Delivery at TFCU. “Members will be able to make cash and check deposits in the drive-thru lane, using an ITM to talk with a teller via video stream. These machines will allow us to extend the hours of our drive-thru services.”

The lot south of the railroad tracks along Harper is already being prepared, and city officials expect a rapid construction process.

“This is great for the city to have Tinker Federal Credit Union coming to Choctaw,” said Mayor Randy Ross. “With as many Tinker employees we have in our community this will be a great addition.”

Tinker Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oklahoma, with $3.9 billion in assets and over 386,000 members.