Tuttle Baseball run rules four games in one week

It was a good week for Tuttle Baseball leading up to the rematch against Kingfisher Monday, according to Tuttle Head Baseball Coach Travis Owen.

Kingfisher pulled out the win at home to remain at the top of the 4A-2 District. Kingfisher is the only team to beat the Tigers this season without suffering a payback loss.

The first team to be total this season was heritage Hall who was one of four run ruled games in a row the Tigers it posted before facing Kingfisher.

In a game that was decided by three runs, Monday’s face-off with Kingfisher gave the Yellowjackets an advantage in seeding when the state tournament is played. However, the Tigers are still in the hunt with one of the top six records in 4A.

Sophomore pitcher Bode Brooks is currently leading the team on the mound with Cade Shatwell also providing a standout pitching performance game to game.

Bode Brooks is 9-0 with one save so far this season, a 0.414 ERA.

In 50 innings, he’s had 57 strikeouts and only 11 walks.

Triston Truelove is hitting .440, averaging one RBI per game.

“He’s really doing a good job and he also benefits from Ryan Duncan being at the top of the lineup,” Coach Owen said. “Duncan has scored 40 runs in 28 games. If he gets on, we are good to go. If he goes, we go.”