Councilman Williams takes oath of office

Choctaw City Councilmembers begin terms following election

Before the April 16 regular Choctaw City Council meeting Chad Williams was sworn in as Ward 1 City Councilman.

Williams replaced Ron Bradshaw, who served on the council for 17 years, following an April 2 election.

Williams defeated the longtime incumbent by a count of 95 votes to 93.

He took his oath of office and the Ward 1 seat just before his first meeting, April 16.

Williams is the recently appointed chairman of the Oklahoma Libertarian Party.

While the election was nonpartisan, Williams became the first known member of the Oklahoma Libertarian Party to win an election.

He’s the second known Libertarian City Councilman in the state as David Greer was appointed last year to the Dougherty City Council. Dougherty will have to be elected in 2020 to complete his term.

Additionally, Josh Clark was elected April 2 to the board of Dale Public Schools April 2.

The Libertarian Party reports they now have a total of 183 elected officials across the country.

Choctaw’s judge Dan Murdock also gave the oath of office to Mayor Randy Ross who secured another four years and Ward 6 Councilman Dale Gill who was elected to complete the term he was appointed to fill. Incumbent Jeannie Abts was also elected to another four years.