Midwest City expected to name new city manager

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

The Midwest City Council will consider appointing Tim Lyon as the next city manager at tomorrow’s meeting.

Lyon is currently serving as assistant city manager for Midwest City. He previously was human resources director for the city until 2007 when he was promoted to his current position.

Current City Manager Guy Henson announced he is stepping down effective June 12. Henson has been with the city for nearly 40 years, including the past 13 as city manager.

The city council reviewed internal candidates at the April 9 meeting and conducted interviews on April 16.

The city council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.