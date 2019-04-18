Mustang bounces Southmoore

See, Wickersham score two goals apiece in 5-0 victory over SaberCats

By Alan Chapman

Contributing Writer

Mustang High School’s Lady Broncos soccer team hosted both Southmoore Lady Saber Cats and Mustang alumni in an April 12 game that saw the home team speed away with a 5-0 victory.

Starting off slow, the game’s first half was a textbook example of what those who don’t follow soccer often say about it – two teams running up and down and not much action. The Lady Broncos’ play was characterized by runs up the right wing ending in halfhearted shots toward the goal that seldom stretched the Saber Cats goalkeeper.

A succession of set pieces, corner after corner, went Mustang’s way, but the shots never seemed to have the power or accuracy needed to find the back of the net, while the visitors were relying on playing the long ball upfield and hoping to score on the break. Both sides seemed to struggle to string together a series of accurate passes, with possession changing sides in midfield, but the Lady Broncos control of the game was seldom in doubt and a slow progression upfield to a deeper press was evident as the minutes ticked down.

The first half ended in a 0-0 stalemate – however, the feeling that there were goals to be had for the home team was palpable.

With the second half kickoff it was as if the visitors were facing an entirely different team. Mustang came out of the gates strong, attacking and determined to score. After just two minutes a good opportunity came close to opening the scoring but rose just above the bar to land on top of the net.

Not to be disheartened, only one minute later defender Kylee Wickersham went for a high ball and with her right foot put it between the posts to gain Mustang a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth minute, Kyla Lovelace received an assist from Addison Arthur, in the process putting the home team up 2-0.

With 31 minutes left to play Wickersham scored her second goal of the night with as skillful a shot a crowd could hope to see. With a free kick from 25 yards out, and again with her right foot, she chipped the Saber Cat goalkeeper – who reached up in vain for the save – and as the ball dipped it found the top right corner of the net.

A picture-perfect goal to extend the Lady Broncos’ lead to 3-0 was joined just four minutes later, as Sami See brought the home team up to a 4-0 lead.

Mustang had now scored 4 unanswered goals in the first 12 minutes of the half. The Lady Broncos continued to search for more as the game went on, with the visitors struggling to get the ball down field in an attempt to claw something back. With 2:57 left on the clock See made it a brace for the night as she scored her second goal.

When the final whistle blew, Mustang took the victory 5-0 with two goals apiece from See and Wickersham and one from Lovelace.

Mustang will host Norman North Friday in the regular season finale.