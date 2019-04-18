Broncos continue hot streak with rout of Southmoore

Silva extends scoring streak to nine games with two goals

By Stan Moss

Contributing Writer

The Mustang Broncos’ soccer team continued its winning ways on Friday night, pasting the Southmoore SaberCats 7-0 at home. In the process the Broncos notched their seventh straight win, and improved their record to 11-2 overall and 5-0 in the all-important district standings. Mustang’s shutout of Southmoore was the fourth in a row and the fifth in the last six games, outscoring their opponents 37-2 in that time span.

The Broncos were again led by sophomore forward Isias Silva, who scored two goals and dished out two assists. Senior captain midfielder Nick Brown had two goals and an assist. Senior midfielder Josh Gray had a goal and an assist, while senior forward Chase Stanley scored a goal. Sophomore Case Schroeder scored a goal, and senior captain defender TJ Renyer logged an assist.

Silva kept his consecutive game scoring streak alive by scoring at least one goal in the last 9 games. In his last 12 games, Silva has a remarkable 24 goals, no doubt helped by an eye-popping five goal performance against the Lawton Warriors on April 9.

Coach Jared Homer was impressed with his team’s energy against Southmoore, who had won six games in row prior to taking on the Broncos on Friday.

“We played with a different energy tonight,” said Homer. “One that I haven’t seen all year. We left no doubt as to where we stand in our district.”

The Broncos will close out the regular season Friday night against Norman North.