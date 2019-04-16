Choctaw’s George sets state scoring record

Leading the way

Choctaw High School’s Lady Yellowjackets defeated Putnam City North Friday, 7-0.

The shutout on Bill Jensen Field bumped Choctaw to 10-2 on the season, and for one Yellowjacket the game meant a lot more.

Rebekah George broke the Class 6A girls soccer scoring record as she sent four into the net on the Panthers improving her tally to 39 so far this year.

Her 39th goal of the season set a new state record.

The previous record (38) was set by Norman North’s Yazmeen Ryan in 2017. She led her team to state runner-up that year and has gone on to earn All-Big 12 honors playing for TCU.

George, who is heading to Oklahoma State University in the fall, says she hopes to build on her record.

“I want to make it to where it’s not going to be broken for years,” George said.

The Lady Jackets have two contests remaining on the regular season slate.

Choctaw is looking toward a second straight state tournament berth after missing out on the postseason for 23 consecutive years.

Coach Alisha Davis says the team is having a great season and they fully expect to push into the postseason.

Alex Shatswell, Hallie Crom and Karis Cramer also had goals on Putnam North.

The April 12 win brought CHS to a two game win streak as the Lady Jackets secured back-to-back shutouts.

April 9 CHS blewout U.S. Grant, 10-0.

In that victory Shatswell, Kirstan Kolker and Maddi Shatswell each had a goal, while Crom had two and George put in five.

Choctaw has claimed nine shutouts so far on the year as they’ve outscored competition by a combined 70-8 on their way to a 10-2 record.

Their only losses have come from Yukon (10-2) and Westmoore (11-1).