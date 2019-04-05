Realtor staying ahead of the curve

Gallardo-Owens uses online marketing along with old fashion hard work to serve clients

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Local realtor Ruthie Gallardo-Owens understands technology. She understands hard work. And she knows how powerful the two can be together in real estate.

“What I love about real estate is that it’s something I can pour myself into and everybody wins,” she said.

Gallardo-Owens moved into the real estate business after working in education, non-profits and IT. Those experiences helped shape her business plan of “tying technology with real estate.” That plan includes professional videos and photos of the homes, targeting marketing online and through social media.

“I’m not doing the bare minimum and just putting a sign in the yard and an MLS listing,” she said. “I’m making sure the homes are exposed to the masses on Facebook and in Google searches. That gives my clients a leg up.”

Gallardo-Owens knows that not everyone searches for homes online, so she also markets listings through print. She offers high quality printed postcards with information about the listings.

Gallardo-Owens believes people should expect more from their realtors. She said some realtors take their clients for granted and become complacent with marketing.

“I want people to know there is something other than the status quo out there,” she said. “A house is an important investment and most people hire a realtor because they have known them for years. And it’s easy for a realtor to get off their game and almost feel entitled to business.”

Gallardo-Owens says she has helped many people who have had bad experiences with other realtors.

“I can provide a little TLC and many people are very appreciative of that because they feel like their time had been wasted or their investment was undervalued,” she said. “And that makes me want to work even harder.”

Gallardo-Owens is a Midwest City native. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Oklahoma State and master’s in education at Oklahoma City University. After grad school, she returned home to teach at Mid-Del Schools. Gallardo-Owens went on to work for a non-profit organization and later in IT, before deciding to pursue her own business.

In 2016, Gallardo-Owens started a new career in real estate and joined Keller Williams. She sells houses across the metro but specializes in Midwest City, Choctaw and eastern Oklahoma County.

“I live and work here and my kids go to school and play ball here,” she said.

For more information, visit www.ruthietherealtor1.com, call (405) 473-6163 or email ruthietherealtor1@gmail.com.