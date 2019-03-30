Carl Albert blasts Guymon in homecoming
Frazier homers twice in doubleheader sweep of visiting Tigers
By Jeff Harrison
Managing Editor
It was home sweet home for the Carl Albert baseball team Tuesday night.
After a long road trip to Arizona for spring break, the Titans were back on their home turf for a district doubleheader with Guymon. Carl Albert swept the Tigers by a combined score of 37-0.
Carl Albert opened the day with a 21-0 win in five innings.
Clayton Frazier and Carson Thomas both homered in the win. Thomas went 3 for 3 with 3 RBI. Frazier was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.
Jake Estes also had a big game with three extra base hits. He finished the game 3 for 3 with two doubles and a triple along with 3 RBIs.
Preston Flowers had a pair of hits.
Thomas got it done on the mound as well. He recorded 10 strikes out in four scoreless innings. Houston Russell pitched the final inning.
It was a similar story in the nightcap as the Titans rolled to a 16-0 win.
Frazier provided power again with a home run and three RBIs. Carter LaValley also went deep with a two-run homer in the second. Estes was 3 for 3 with two doubles and 2 RBIs.
Caden Favor was the winning pitcher for the Titans. He tossed four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Matthew Melton came on in the fifth to preserve the shutout.