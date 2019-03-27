Developer breaks ground on hotel

Construction of Choctaw’s Best Western Plus is underway

Choctaw city officials gathered Tuesday, March 19 before the regular City Council meeting to celebrate the groundbreaking for a hotel.

The first shovels of dirt were turned marking the beginning of construction for a Best Western Plus.

The hotel is to built directly northeast of Walmart in the Markets at Choctaw development.

The developer says the plan for a three story building with nearly 60 rooms was the result of limited lot space and a need to test the market.

However, developers have plans for a second hotel to be constructed next door.

“There will be 57 rooms. We have eight different types of rooms. We lost 30 feet on the back of the property to an easement so we couldn’t build bigger, but the next one should have more rooms,” said owner Denish Patel. “The next one should be a Hampton or maybe Holiday Inn. Once this is open for business and I see how the rooms go it won’t take me long to see what the next one should be.”

“Everyone who has come to Choctaw has under built,” said Ross. “I think they’ll see they have the numbers just like every other business that has come here.”

The hotel owner says construction should underway soon, and the building will be operational in about a year.

“We should have this up in 12 or 14 months. We’ve done these in nine before,” said Patel. “Best Western Plus is a nice brand name. We wanted a good brand name out here, and we’ll select what the next one will be once we see how this one works.”

In 2016 the city sold 1.34 acres in the Markets at Choctaw development to SIYA Hospitality LLC in order to accommodate a Best Western Plus hotel.

Plans for Choctaw’s Best Western Plus show the hotel to feature more than 50 guest rooms, a pair of meeting rooms, a fitness room, a 383-square-foot swimming pool, hot tub and more all in a three-story building with a relatively small footprint.

In February of 2012 city officials asked voters to support a new tax that would not be paid by Choctaw residents, but instead funds would come from visitors.

Voters approved the hotel/motel tax ensuring that people staying in a hotel, motel or bed and breakfast within the city limits would pay a five percent tax.

“This is a win-win for Choctaw. We’ll get sales tax, the hotel tax and also tourism from things like the ball parks,” said Ross. “The City Council should be congratulated for their hard work. Things like this can’t be accomplished by just showing up for a couple Tuesday meetings a month. Things are moving along, and everyone should be proud of these accomplishments.”