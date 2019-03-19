Choctaw’s first female mayor dies

Former mayor Ruth Luke died Sunday, March 10 at the age of 69.

Luke was elected as Choctaw’s mayor in 1991.

She made history serving two terms as the first woman mayor of Oklahoma’s oldest chartered town.

She also spent time as a PTO President, chairwoman of the City of Choctaw Founders Celebration Day Committee, a secretary for Prudential Securities, the executive secretary for philanthropist W.P. “Bill” Atkinson, and the office administrator at the Detention Officer Training Center for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

A native of Virginia, Luke left a lasting mark on the Choctaw community before moving to be near family in Utah.

She had six children that all went through the Choctaw-Nicoma Park school system.

Luke was followed by Choctaw’s second female mayor Bobbie Freeman.

Freeman served four years after many on Choctaw City Council.

Don Griffin then served a short period as mayor before being recalled and replaced by Randy Ross.

Ross has served since then and is currently seeking a final four-year term with an election set for April 2.