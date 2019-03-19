Choctaw wins Stunt Cheer Competition

Choctaw High School’s Stunt Cheer team opened the season with a pair of wins last week.

Choctaw’s cheerleaders defeated Blanchard 14-11 to open the competition and later dropped Norman, 18-5.

CHS secured top honors going 2-0.

Carl Albert (1-1) beat Norman (0-2) but fell to Moore (1-1).

Blanchard (1-1) beat Moore, but lost to the Lady Jackets.

Choctaw competes April 2 at Carl Albert, April 5 at Bridge Creek and then the Lady Jackets are off to state competition April 11 and 12 at Oklahoma Baptist University.

The 25 team member roster consists of Paisley Burns, Kaylee Sloan, Kacie Cram, Bri Addington, Katie Gregory, Chloe Sutterfield, Rylee Jones, Kennedy Yancey, Baylee Stearns, Gracie Curry, Kyndal Simmons, Kinny Hacker, Addi Tesio, Grace Longey, Zoey Phillps, Lexy Agee, Kaylee Thompson, Bri Armstrong, Avery Crosby, Shelby Massengale, Olivia Forbes, Emily Weaver, Kristen Haynes, Natalie Farmer and Kyla Spigarelli.