Choctaw lands Starbucks

Coffee company to build in Markets at Choctaw development

City officials have confirmed Starbucks will be the next addition to the Ma rkets at Choctaw development.

“We have signed a letter of intent with Starbucks to build at the corner of Market and NE 23rd Street. They will have a building finished with people buying coffee by the end of 2020,” said Mayor Randy Ross.

Starbucks will sit on the east corner of the entry way into the Markets at Choctaw development, the corner of Market and NE 23rd Street.

Starbucks will take half of that lot, and allow for other retail and dining possibilities next door.

“They’ll have easy in and out access being located on the front lot right by NE 23rd,” said Ross.

Officials say Starbucks should take possession of the building following construction, and then eight months is expected before opening to allow time for proper outfitting.

Ross says the building should be up within a year, and Starbucks should be fully operational around eight months later.

The announcement has been a long time coming as the city and Markets at Choctaw developers, Sooner Investment Realty, have been working with Starbucks officials on designs and other agreements for several years.

Starbucks’ commitment to Choctaw became solidified March 15 when a letter of intent was signed.

“This is good for that development, and good for Choctaw. This is a national brand that everyone recognizes, and we’ve had a lot of public interest for this,” said Ross. “We’ve been working with them for about three years, and we’re happy to make this official.”

City officials purchased the land, located along NE 23rd Street between Mazzio’s and Braum’s, in May of 2006 for $3.1 million. Since purchasing the land, Choctaw has made substantial improvements to infrastructure in the area and been working to attract new businesses to the city.

Walmart opened a Supercenter to anchor the development in July of 2014, and other retail and dining options have since followed.

The Markets at Choctaw idea was conceived as a way to enhance the city’s main business district, increase sales tax revenue, attract major investment to the area and expand the city’s employment base.

City officials say the retail development has already more than doubled the city’s operating budget.