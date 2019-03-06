Rotary Club of EOC hosts annual fundraiser

A total of 114 connoisseurs of fine dining and wines recently descended on Choctaw to enjoy a romantic dinner and raise funds for a worthy cause.

The Rotary Club of East Oklahoma County recently hosted their largest fundraiser of the year, a Valentine Wine Dinner, at Old Germany Restaurant.

Each year Old Germany staff and Rotarians of the EOC club serve a five course wine dinner that matches delicious food with wonderful wine selections.

At $125 per person, over a hundred guests enjoy the fine dining experience each year providing local Rotarians the fundraising needed to provide valuable resources throughout eastern Oklahoma County all year.

Proceeds help the EOC Rotary Club in their local and global humanitarian missions such as providing dictionaries to every third grader in the Choctaw-Nicoma Park, Harrah, Jones and Luther school districts as well as continuing the fight to eradicate Polio from the planet.

This year’s sponsors included BancFirst, Alliance Health, Karen King w/KING Real Estate Group, Zoe Haskins, CPA, Copeland Agency , LLC , Bud & Peggy Missel, FNB Community Bank, Advantage Bank – MWC, Senator Ron Sharp, Dr. Robert & Pam Dimski, The Atkinson Team- Metro Group Brokers, FNB Community Bank, Young & Associates, Tracy Gasbarra, DDS, SWM & Sons, Inc. Custom Home Builder, Bill & Karen Anderson, Ken & Bobbie Brewer, Danny & Pam Boyle, Alray’s Cleaners, Jerry Burger, Bedre’s Fine Chocolates, Sid Sanders, Russ Glouse, Boardwalk Brands and Traubenhaus Wines.

The club has two weekly meetings available, noon at EOC Technology Center and 6:30 p.m., at Old Germany Restaurant each Thursday. EOC Rotary Club serves the Choctaw, Nicoma Park, Harrah, Jones and Luther communities in eastern Oklahoma County.

Also, tax deductible donations to help the club better serve eastern Oklahoma County can always be made and are appreciated. Checks may be sent to PO Box 223 Harrah, OK 73045.

For more information about the EOC Rotary Club call Denna Lay at 642-3406.