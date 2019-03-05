Four Yellowjackets medal at state

Coleman becomes four-time State Wrestling Champion

Choctaw’s Zane Coleman made history Saturday when he became the 37th wrestler ever to win an Oklahoma state title four consecutive years.

Coleman became Choctaw High School’s second four-time state champion with a narrow win over a familiar foe.

In the final Coleman had his closest match ever with Broken Arrow’s 170-pound Bryce Mattioda as the Yellowjacket took a 1-0 decision.

The Arizona State signee completed his fourth flawless run through the state tourney after escaping to start the second period and riding Mattioda to avoid giving up an escape point for the entire third.

“Finally getting what I’ve wanted for the past four years, the feeling is incredible,” Coleman said. “He’s a tough kid, and he had a good game plan.”

Coleman pinned Mattioda for the title his junior year, and defeated him with a four-point decision at this year’s dual state final.

Coleman is now looking to finishing out high school before attending Arizona State.

“There’s no other school I would want to be at. This school and community is great, and there’s no better feeling than being in a wrestling program like we have. We had some tough losses here this year, but I see nothing but good things for Choctaw. They’ll keep pushing and getting better and better ,” said Coleman. “I believe I’m going to redshirt next year, and grow a little bigger.”

Coleman was presented the State Wrestling Tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler Award.

“This is what we’ve been looking forward to for four years, and now that it’s here this is really tough,” said CHS head coach Benny Coleman, about his oldest son’s high school career coming to an end.

Choctaw’s first four-time state champion, Kyle Garcia, was in attendance to see Choctaw wrestling’s legacy continue.

“For Zane I’m not just excited for this right here, but for what’s to come. He has a bright future ahead of him. He loves to wrestle, is a gamer, shows up every day ready to work and he has everything they’re looking for at that next level. I’m proud of him, the Coleman family and the Choctaw family. I’m glad they allowed me to be a part of his big night,” said Garcia. “My goals for Zane are just to see him continue working to be the best at whatever level he’s at. I’m always here for him as well as the entire Choctaw family. I want to see him eventually get his hand raised on the stage of the NCAA Tournament.”

Coleman wasn’t the only Jacket to claim hardware Saturday as four of the eight state qualifiers placed.

Choctaw’s Gabe Johnson and Marquonn Journey also claimed individual state titles.

“Johnson was runner-up last year and got it done this time. He got beat in Reno and that was his only loss of the year,” said coach Coleman. “Marquonn is wrestling really well. He pinned the kid from Broken Arrow who beat him last time, and he’s explosive and just fun to watch for a heavyweight.”

The pair of juniors will return next season for the Jackets.

“I came in confident and hungry,” said Johnson. “I’ve got one more year, and I plan to be on top again, state champion.”

Choctaw’s three-time state runner-up finished his high school career with one final top three finish.

Colt Newton took a bronze to end his high school career, and now looks forward to wrestling at Oklahoma State University.

“You really feel bad for Colt, but I’m proud of him and know he’ll do great at OSU,” said Coleman. “He’s the best wrestler I’ve ever had that didn’t win a state title. He does everything right, and works harder than anyone. He had some surgeries this year and was kind of banged up and for whatever reason it just didn’t go his way. That’s probably the hardest third he’s ever gotten.”

Despite taking the bronze, Newton was excited to celebrate one last victory with his team.

“I have a lot to work on. Obviously, I came looking to be a state champion this year, but I believe God has a plan and everything happens for a reason. I just plan on getting up to OSU and getting healthy. I plan on redshirting my freshman year, and then hopefully being a four-time national champion after that. You have to aim high,” said Newton.

“I was telling coach if I could go back and wrestle that last match again I’d do it. I loved my time at Choctaw, and it’s done a lot for me.”

Choctaw’s Shaun Muse (31-11) ended up in fifth place at 126. The freshman had a tough road at state as he open3ee with a loss to the eventual runner-up.

State qualifier Chandler Holman (26-13) couldn’t find a win at 160.

Dylan Ward (26-7) opened with a loss to the runner-up and then to a fourth place finisher at 182.