Bronco Vapes building a following in Mustang

Bronco Vapes helps customers kick tobacco habit

By Van Mitchell

Contributing Writer

Bronco Vapes located at 551 East State Highway 152 was established in 2013 with the goal of helping people to quit tobacco products.

The Mustang business was recently named by Mustang Times readers as the 2019 Best in Mustang vape shop.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“It feels good to know that people took the time out and voted for us,” said Patrick Hire, Bronco Vapes co-owner. “It is nice to know that people appreciate what we are doing.”

Bronco Vapes was started by Hire and friends Jeremy Cartwright and John Nguyen. They wanted to share their success with others of quitting smoking.

“We wanted to share our success by bringing the products we used to get off tobacco products to the market in our hometown of Mustang,” Hire said. “We are place for people looking for an alternative to quit smoking or looking for something different from traditional tobacco.”

Hire said Bronco Vapes has a wide selection of vape products.

“We probably have one of the largest selections in Oklahoma,” he said.

Hire said the Mustang community has been supportive of their business efforts.

“It has been really good,” he said. “Every year it has gotten better.”

Hire said customer service is a priority for Bronco Vapes.

“Our customer service is top notch compared to a lot of other places,” he said.

For more information call (405) 256-6464 or visit www.bronco-vapes.com