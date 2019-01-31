A little bit country

Farmhouse Chic Boutique blends country and style

By Van Mitchell

Contributing Writer

Shannon Cantrell grew up dreaming of one day becoming an entrepreneur and owning her own business.

She succeeded with that with the opening of Farmhouse Chic Boutique located at 1708 West State Highway 152 in Mustang.

The store includes clothing, home décor, canvas artwork, jewelry, furniture and more.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“It is something that I have always wanted to do,” she said. “It was my dream to have my own store. I have always had that country love. I was looking for the right spot (and found it).”

Cantrell said the response from the Mustang community has been positive.

“It has been really great,” she said. “People are really loving it. Everyone in the community has been really supportive of shopping local.”

Cantrell said they will soon be making custom farmhouse furniture.

“We will be making furniture before long like kitchen tables, coffee tables and more,” she said. “There is a little bit of something in here for everybody.”

Cantrell said she has gotten support from her husband and family to help make her dream come true.

She said she likes being her own boss.

“I have good support from my husband and my family,” she said. “It is really nice to come and do what I want to do when I want to do it.”

For more information call (405) 376-1708 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com