Paramedics honored for saving man

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

Two Mustang first responders last week were recognized by the Emergency Medical Services section chief director for exceptional patient care.

Paramedics Levi Setliff and Morgan Peck received challenge coins Jan. 23, awarded them by Dr. Jeffrey Goodloe, EMS section/Medical Control Board chief director, the man who oversees area EMS operations and serves as Mustang Fire Department’s medical director.

Goodloe presented the special coins based on exceptional patient care recommendations made by Mustang EMS Coordinator Capt. Jonathan Sprague.

“While I feel that our department consistently provides exceptional care to our citizens, these particular individuals showed an increased level of awareness, recognition and heads-up assessment while ruling in possible etiologies and timely management/transport of patients to the appropriate facility,” Sprague said in suggesting Goodloe recognize the pair.

Setliff was honored for a December case in which he suspected what looked like a simple medical case could be something much more critical.