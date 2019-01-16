Police identify man found dead in creek

A man found dead in a creek Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

About 3:15 p.m. yesterday, a passing motorist called 911 to report what they thought was a body lying in the creek just southwest of the intersection of NE 10th and N. Midwest Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a fully clothed white male lying face up in shallow water.

Investigators were able to identify the man as Gabrial Bronson Pack, 43, of Del City

Relatives of Pack, who live in Midwest City close to the crime scene, had contacted police on Sunday and Monday stating that Gabrial called them on Saturday and indicated he was going to walk to their home from the area of SE 44th and Sooner Road in Del City where he lived. The relatives stated they wanted authorities to be aware he was possibly missing, that they would be looking for him and would continue to keep us updated.

The family was encouraged to contact Del City Police Department to make a missing persons report.

“At this time, there doesn’t appear to be any obvious trauma to the body,” Chief Brandon Clabes said. “The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene and transported Pack to their office where a determination of cause and manner of death will be made.”