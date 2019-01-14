Officials in the dark over streetlight issue

City seeking answers about dark streetlights on state Highway 152

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

Questions of why – and for how long – streetlights along a section of state Highway 152 will be out remain unanswered, as officials say Oklahoma Gas and Electric continues to leave them in the dark about the matter.

The problem has gone on for several weeks, Mustang City Manager Tim Rooney said – a series of streetlights west of Shannon Way on state Highway 152 remain dark, prompting a flurry of calls from drivers and residents wanting answers about the issue. Because OG&E is responsible for the operation and maintenance of all streetlights along the state highway, that company’s representatives must provide the answers as to what’s wrong with the malfunctioning lights and how long they expect the problem to continue.

While most of city personnel’s attempts to obtain those answers from the utility company have been unsuccessful, one individual shortly before the new year did in part address the matter, the city manager said.

“The problem has been going on for several weeks, and staff has fielded numerous complaints about this issue,” Rooney told City Council during its Jan. 2 meeting. “A representative of OG&E contacted staff on Dec. 28, informing us that it would likely be a month until the lights were repaired and functional.”

That statement was insufficient to fully address the problem, however, officials said, and city staff for weeks have attempted to schedule a meeting with OG&E’s community representative. Personnel said late last week attempts made Dec. 20 and Jan. 2 did not garner a response from the company.

Reporter’s calls and an email sent to OG&E attempting to obtain information about the issue – what was causing the lights to malfunctioning or a timeline for their repair – also remained unanswered as of press time.

Rooney suggested residents who have issues with any malfunctioning streetlights along the state highway contact OG&E directly. That can be done by calling 405-272-9595 or 800-522-6870; the company’s website is located at www.oge.com; and social media links for the utility company’s Facebook and Twitter pages are https://www.facebook.com/OGEpower and https://twitter.com/OGandE, respectively.