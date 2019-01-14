Mustang sees home building boom in 2018

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

Mustang in 2018 posted a single-family building permit record far above any seen in the last 10 years, in fact almost doubling the total posted in 2017.

Mustang Community Development Department reports indicated the office issued 211 single-family building permits last year. That compared to 2017’s total of 114 and only 68 permits issued during 2016.

“Our office continues to remain very busy, not just in these kinds of permits but overall, which is great for the city and for our citizens, as well,” Melissa Helsel, community development director said recently. “There continues to be a good deal of interest on both the residential and commercial sides.”

A report generated by the department indicated that while the city saw a fairly steep drop in permits in 2016, levels remained fairly steady in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, before the significant hike during 2018.

“We’ve seen with our school district there’s a lot of interest in Mustang and this bears that out,” Mustang City Manager Tim Rooney said last week. “It’s exciting to see how the city is moving forward.”

Rooney showed in his Jan. 2 city manager report nine subdivisions across the city currently had 328 lots still available of 692 originally on hand. Those active developments obtained final plats through almost six years.

Two new additions – Hunter’s Hill 4 and Pine Canyon – are currently under construction. At Hunter’s Hill 4 water and sewer line installation and testing were completed, while storm drains are nearly done, Rooney said. Paving is up next for developers, officials said.

The original Hunter’s Hill subdivision was established in 2004; the development currently encompasses about 127 homes in three phases. The subdivision is centered just south of SW 59th off Clear Springs Road.

Pine Canyon’s final plat was approved in early September and storm sewer lines are about to be laid, documents showed. The subdivision is 24.97 acres with about 76 lots and is located along South Sara Road, across from East Whispering Oaks, city documents showed.